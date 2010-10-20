Fallout: New Vegas G.E.C.K. mod tools released already

Calling all modders! The Fallout: New Vegas G.E.C.K tools are have been released. They're freely available to download from the official Fallout site , so you're a few minutes away from being able to create your own masterpiece set in the wastelands of New Vegas. Read on for details on some of the new features included in the latest version of Bethesda's modding tools.

The key changes come in the form of a new conversation system that lets you structure chats via a more simple branching tree layout. It also contains "built-in support for low-intelligence dialogue options". I'm not quite sure what that means, but it might make scripting conversations with dunderheaded supermutants easier.

There's a wealth of information on how to get started with the GECK on the wiki page. If you're looking for some inspiration, check out some of the amazing mods the community made for Fallout 3.

[via Blue's News ]