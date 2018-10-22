Fallout 76 buyer's guide: everything in the Standard, Tricentennial, and Power Armor Editions

The Fallout 76 beta is fast approaching, so many players are looking into pre-ordering Fallout 76 in order to access it. The thing is, it has a few very different editions at different prices.

Let's go over what each edition gets you and what it costs. And remember, Fallout 76 isn't available on Steam!

Fallout 76 Standard Edition

The $60 Standard Edition gets you the standard stuff: the game. If you pre-order, you also get access to the beta, which begins on October 30 for PC. That's all. That's why it's standard!

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition

The $80 Tricentennial Edition gets you the game, pre-order beta access, and also ups the ante with a smattering of in-game content and collectibles. Those are:

Tricentennial skins for the T-51, T-45, T-60 and X-01 power armors

Tricentennial skins for the 10mm pistol, hatchet and laser rifle

The "Spectacularly Handsome" Vault Boy mascot head

An Uncle Sam outfit

The Vault Boy saluting emote

Tricentennial posters you can put up in workshops

A Tricentennial frame for photo mode

Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition

At $200, the Power Armor Edition comes with everything in the Tricentennial Edition listed above, plus some collectibles you can put on your shelf—or your head.

A 1:1 scale T-51 power armor helmet.

A West Tek carrying bag.

A glow-in-the-dark map of Fallout 76.

24 Fallout figures.

A Tricentennial steelbook case not available in the Tricentennial Edition.

Where to buy these different versions on PC will naturally depend on your region, (and you may have a bit of trouble finding the Power Armor Edition since it's sold out at a number of retailers). This hub on Bethesda's site lets you specify which version and retailer you'd prefer.