Fallout 4 survival mode patched to stop you eating everything

Has to be tastier than a mirelurk, right?

Fallout 4's survival beta has been updated, bringing with it a change that might sway survival sceptics: you are no longer the Commonwealth's hungriest person. Sure, it's survival tradition to make you devour anything that doesn't run fast enough—Sugar Bombs, moles rats, Abraxo, Dogmeat—but it's far from immersive, not to mention annoying. I eat four times a day (five, if it's been a bad one), and I can get shopping delivered, so why, in a world of scarcity, does the Lone Wanderer eat like a sumo at Thanksgiving?

Bethesda has thankfully scaled back the food and drink required to survive so you can do some adventuring between meals. Other tweaks include:

Thirst, hunger, sleep and disease icons will change color based on status

Carry capacity lowered

Sleep cycle has been lowered from 24 hours to 14 hour days

Reduced chances to getting a disease

Fusion cores weigh more

Nuka Cola Quantums no longer cancel out caffeine effect from Nuka Cola and Nuka Cola Cherry

Fixed occasional issue with becoming parched or peckish when thirst or hunger are actually satisfied

Fixed issue where Adrenaline effect would incorrectly persist after changing difficulty level

When companion is down, a quest target will appear on them

I will be all over Fallout's survival mode just as soon as it leaves beta and becomes moddable. For the curious, anyone can access the survival beta via the Fallout 4 beta options on Steam.