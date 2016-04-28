Fallout 4 survival mode leaves beta

Fallout 4's tough-as-nails survival mode is officially live, having cast off the uncertain shackles of beta. Survival adds monstrously increased damage, diseases, hunger and thirst and the need for sleep, and removes fast travel, so take care to plan your journeys.

Modders will be all over it in a flash, of course, sanding off the rough edges that Bethesda didn't catch. It's perfectly timed, what with the Creation Kit having hit open beta itself.

Never say Bethesda doesn't care about bugs however—patch 1.5 squashes a few radroaches itself. The third-person camera has been improved in tight spots, stability and performance received a boost and a number of robotics-related issues introduced in Automatron have been resolved. Full patch notes here.