Exoskeleton will be optional in Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare multiplayer

One of the most striking additions to this year's Call of Duty is the introduction of the exoskeleton suit. The suit allows higher jumping, increased melee attacks and cloaking, among other perks. Of course, this will radically affect the way multiplayer matches play out, which is risky business for a game as multiplayer reliant as Call of Duty. Never mind though, because spokespeople from Sledgehammer Games have confirmed you can play multiplayer without the suit.

Sledgehammer Games' Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield confirmed the news with YouTuber DvLZStaTioN . "We understand that some players may want to go back to the more traditional style," Condrey said, "so there will be a traditional playlist where you can play Team Deathmatch and Domination and Capture the Flag and others without boost jump, without the Exo."

The duo also confirmed that a third mode will be revealed at a later date, pointing to the imminent reveal of Advanced Warfare's equivalent to the zombie horde mode in previous installments.

Cory Banks went hands-on with the Advanced Warfare multiplayer component last week at Gamescom. "The focus on vertical movement and dynamic maps will certainly distinguish it from previous CoDs, but we expect that core CoD multiplayer formula to remain in tact."

