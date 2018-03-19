Ex-Hitman and The Division devs form new studio to work on unnamed 'cult classic'

Image credit: Sharkmob

What do you get when you mix a group of ex-Hitman and The Division developers, who've set off on their own and are working on an as yet undisclosed "cult classic"? You get Sharkmob, a new indie outfit comprised of ex-Ubi and IO folks that's headed by former Massive CEO Fredrik Rundqvist.

In conversation with VentureBeat (via gamesindustry.biz), the one-time exec produced on The Division kept his cards close to chest, but did suggest the studio's first project tackles a "cult classic" and has plans to support live services. All going well, it'll be evolved into a franchise down the line.

"We’re not really interested in making a more traditional single-player type of game," says Rundqvist. "What we play privately, the kind of games we love, are very social, very competitive, always multiplayer. The more the merrier. Of course, in our opinion, the pure mechanics of that are not interesting if you don’t have the right IP, the right setting, the right fantasy to get people really excited about the game mechanics we provide. I guess that also gives you a hint as to what kind of game we’re making."

Rundqvist adds: "I’m not sure, but I think this is fairly unusual about Sharkmob, which is that we have five guys who’ve done games for 10 to 12 years together, leaving together to start something new. We felt more safe working together again than we would have if we were just going off on our own.

"If you take the five of us, I don’t think it’s exaggerating that the five of us cover a 360 view of everything you need to know to start a company, start a studio, make a game, create an IP, be sure about technology, art direction, game direction, all that stuff."

Elsewhere, Rundqvist explores the benefits and perils of going indie, and the logistics of forming a new team. Check out the chat in full in this direction.