EVGA is tacking on two extra years of warranty coverage for new PSU purchases

EVGA already offers some of the longest warranties in the business on its power supplies, with certain models backed for a full decade. Now they're getting a little longer. EVGA announced it's adding two additional years of warranty coverage to nearly all new models purchased from June 5 (yesterday) through the end of the year, at no extra charge.

On some models, that means an extension to 12 years, such as this SuperNova T2 750W unit with 80 Plus Titanium certification. For others, that means an extension to anywhere from 4 to 9 years.

Here's a breakdown:

-L Suffix: Upgrade to 4-year limited warranty

Upgrade to 4-year limited warranty -K Suffix: Upgrade to 5-year limited warranty

Upgrade to 5-year limited warranty -V Suffix: Upgrade to 7-year limited warranty

Upgrade to 7-year limited warranty -Y Suffix: Upgrade to 9-year limited warranty

Upgrade to 9-year limited warranty -X Suffix: Upgrade to 12-year limited warranty

Exceptions to the warranty bump include -BR, -RX, and -RB suffixes, none of which are eligible for the promotion. All others are fair game, though.

EVGA is a stickler about registering its products, so be sure to do that in a timely manner. You also have to buy from an authorized reseller, a list of which you can find here.

Adding two years of additional coverage obviously isn't game changing, but it's a nice bonus, and something to keep in mind if you're in the market for a new PSU.