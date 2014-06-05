EVE Online studio CCP Games lays off 49 employees

The trouble continues at EVE Online studio CCP Games, which has confirmed the layoff of 49 employees as part of an EVE-focused restructuring process. The layoffs come less than two months after CCP canceled the World of Darkness MMO, which resulted in the elimination of 56 employees at the company's Atlanta office.

"As part of our strategy to focus on the EVE Universe, today CCP conducted a restructuring that resulted in the layoff of 49 people in our publishing organization," CCP told Polygon . "Though it is hard to say goodbye to our friends and family, this action concludes the process we started several months ago. CCP has provided severance packages and job placement assistance for those affected."

The layoffs will primarily impact CCP's Reykjavik headquarters, although its other offices will also be affected. Pressure from investors is said to be the most likely cause of the cuts, which were confirmed on the same day that a behind-the-scenes look at the cancellation of the World of Darkness MMO painted an unflattering portrait of the management situation at the company.

Despite the loss of 49 employees, CCP said the ongoing development of EVE Online, Valkyrie, Dust 514 and " Project Legion " would not be affected.