EVE Online executive producer Andie 'CCP Seagull' Nordgren is leaving CCP Games

EVE Online CCP Games has confirmed that executive producer Andie "CCP Seagull" Nordgren, one of the best-known senior developers at the studio, will be leaving later this summer. CCP said in a statement sent to Massively Overpowered that she is "returning to her native Sweden at the end of June where she is looking forward to raising her children closer to her family."

Nordgren spoke in greater detail about leaving the studio in a farewell message posted on the EVE forums. "I wish I could be in two places at the same time—I am deeply passionate about EVE and the future of the game, and it’s with a heavy heart that I leave CCP, EVE Online and Iceland," she wrote.

"But I also know that I’m leaving EVE in good hands. The plans you heard about from me at Fanfest belong to the whole team behind EVE Online—the many amazingly talented people working relentlessly behind the scenes to bring you EVE Online—and they also have the full support of CCP Hellmar."

That would be CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, who will oversee a "seamless transition" of Nordgren's duties until a replacement can be found.

"I’m here for a little bit longer to wrap up and transition my duties, but by end of June I will have worked my last day at CCP," Nordgren wrote. "After that, I will be a lifelong friend and supporter of the game and this community. Farewell, fly well and thank you for everything. <3"

Nordgren joined CCP in 2010 and took over the executive producer role in 2014. We've spoken to her a few times over those years, most recently in April 2017, several months after EVE Online became free to play.