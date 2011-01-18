EVE extends player subscriptions for free

The nice guys at CCP have blessed players with extra time on their subscriptions to enjoy the latest addition to the Incursion update. More details after the jump.

Players who purchased game time around the release of the first section of the Incursion update are having their subscriptions extended to "January 31 st , insuring that your account will be active for this amazing third instalment of our 14 th expansion."

It's a generous move from CCP. Their decision to divide the Incursion expansion into three sections may not be the most obvious decision but it does allow everyone has the chance to check out the impressive Incarna Character Creator that launches in today's update.

If you play EVE or are looking to get into it, why not join the PCG Corp? Simply sign up here in our forums and submit an application.