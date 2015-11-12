Europa Universalis IV's Cossacks expansion gets release date

The Cossacks, the latest expansion for Europa Universalis IV, is on its way to PC on December 1st, Paradox announced today. This DLC brings a new diplomatic system to the ever-growing historical strategy game, allowing you to highlight areas where you plan to expand to your enemies and allies. You'll be able to do favours for your allies, too, as well as incentivising their allegiance by offering enemy territories.

There's a whole host of other in-depth changes to the game, too—here's a feature list from The Cossacks:

"-The Estates: Allocate lands to clergy, nobles and merchants as you try to balance the powers in your Renaissance state.

-Tell The World What You Want: Designate neighboring provinces as “places of interest”, build trust with other nations, and entice allies with the promise of land for their support.

-Tengri: Tengri is now a Syncretic faith, allowing it to tolerate a secondary religion as if it were a national faith.

-Horde Unity and Razing: Nomadic nations now must pay attention the horde unity of their tribes – a unity that can only be maintained by the occasional pillaging

-Improved Culture Change: You can now restore a previous culture to a converted province, or convert a province you hold to a culture that is not your own.

-Native Policies: Set your policy for colonial encounters with natives. Are you focused on quick subjugation, peaceful growth or trading advantages?

-Improved Espionage: New spy actions allow you to study the technology of more advanced countries and prod your rivals’ subjects towards independence."

Paradox also highlights that, as usual, players of EUIV will get the benefits of updates to the game even if they don't buy The Cossacks. Which, as usual, is mighty nice of them.