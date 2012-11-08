Popular

Europa is a space exploration FPS that's kinda "Fallout 3 in space"

By

Moons are a perfect place to set, well, anything, as Space: 1999 and the film Moon illustrate perfectly. They're lonely and dark, and with enough of a foothold in alien territory that you can believe there's something horrible lurking beneath the surface. Quick Fingers' Europa is a game with some promise then, as it's a first-person exploration/adventure title set on the eponymous Jupiter moon. Its creator has described it on Reddit as "Fallout 3 in space (but don't really think that or you might get disappointed when it's not 100 hours long)".

Mr Quick Fingers - also known as Tom Jackson - created a prototype version of Europa for the 7DFPS competition, where developers made (or aimed to make) first-person shooters in just seven days. Jackson's entry can be found here , though he's considering ditching the shooting entirely to focus on the full game's emerging adventure elements. Europe is shaping up to be "heavily story-focused", by the way, with a good old-fashioned handmade world backing that up. You can see some of that in the following video, which shows the first five minutes of an early build of the game.

See comments