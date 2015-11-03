Epic unveils Paragon, man with gun confirmed playable

Epic Games has something new in the works called Paragon, which it revealed very quietly earlier today on Twitter. The tweet contained a link to PlayParagon.com, which advises us to "Prepare for Victory" and promises to unveil a new hero each week, along with unlockable in-game items.

The first, and so far only, hero to be revealed is Twinblast, a sharp-looking dude with a nice leather vest and cybernetic arms who wields a pair of nasty-looking pistols. "Go in. Both guns blazing," is apparently his catchphrase, and his unlockable gives him the option of fighting for glory, pride, fortune, or infamy. In case there was any question, the site also confirms that "this is an actual in-game playable hero."

Playable in exactly what way remains to be seen, because aside from that, there's really nothing else but the names of the remaining four heroes, Steel, Sparrow, Dekker, and Grux, who will be revealed on November 12, 19, 24, and December 3 respectively. But if I was to hazard a guess, I'd say we're looking at a new class-based shooter. I know: Searing insight.

The Paragon site contains a link to sign up for the beta; there's no indication when it will begin but I'd expect something reasonably soon after the reveal is finished, since the full game is expected to launch in early 2016. Epic has declined to comment, but said that more will be revealed "later this year." I'll keep you posted.