Epic loot giveaway: win a Razer gaming bundle

So far in our Christmas giveaway we've revealed a $2000 mystery game bundle and a GTX 1070. Today we can throw a bunch of cutting edge Razer peripherals into the mix.

In addition to the game bundle and the graphics card, our one lucky Christmas winner will receive a BlackWidow X Chroma gaming keyboard, a Mamba Tournament Edition gaming mouse, a Man O'War 7.1 gaming headset, a Goliathus Speed Cosmic mousemat and a Razer beanie. That's a package worth $370.

Read more: Razer Blade 15 review

To recap, we're revealing a new aspect of the overall $4000 prize package every day this week. We're running the competition in association with Bundle Stars, who are currently giving customers big discounts to celebrate the holidays.

Only one person can win all this, but you can improve your chances by visiting back each day to enter. On December 28 the final winner will be randomly selected. Follow the instructions in the widget below for a chance to take the prize. Good luck!