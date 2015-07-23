Endless Legend: Shadows expansion announced

Amplitude has announced Endless Legend's second DLC pack, called Shadows. It adds a new faction—The Forgotten—who are billed as masters of espionage. As such, the expansion will let you steal, capture, sabotage, assassinate, and just generally be a right bastard to rival empires.
Here's a brief trailer introducing Shadow's faction:
And here's the feature list:
- Play the brand new faction, the Forgotten, experts in the new espionage skills.
- Play with invisible units using the new “Camouflage” and “Stealth” capacities.
- Infiltrate an empire to steal, capture, sabotage and assassinate!
- Pillage villages, extractors and watchtowers to slow your enemy’s progression.
- Equip your heroes with “Insignia” accessories to give them special espionage abilities.
- Defend yourself by using counterespionage skills and the new “Detection” capacity.
Endless Legend: Shadows is due out this Summer.