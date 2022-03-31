Elden Ring Tekken 7 mod is too good, director asks players to 'plz stop'

Audio player loading…

Katsuhiro Harada has asked people to "plz stop it" after an Elden Ring-themed Tekken 7 mod was too good. The director of the Tekken series took to Twitter to share his thoughts about a Tekken 7 mod which looks so good in the trailer that it feasibly could have been an official crossover. The mod is ridiculously impressive, so much so, Harada seems a little hesitant about people taking it a little too seriously.

As reported by VGC, Harada quote retweeted a trailer of a Tekken 7 mod made by Ultraboy showing off the character models included in the pack. The trailer, no word of a lie, looks official. If you showed this to me without any context I would think it had been leaked from an upcoming collaboration as both Tekken and Elden Ring are under the Bandai Namco flag. But no, it's just a dedicated fan doing an incredible job of recreating these characters in the fighting game.

The mod by Ultraboy can be downloaded for your own enjoyment, and includes models of Melina, Malenia, the Prisoner Tarnished, Alexander the pot, Radahn, Ranni and a giant lobster. The trailer shows off the models, not only in in-game cinematics, but also how they fight too. And they look just as good, if not better, when punching their enemies.

Um ... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant ... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol https://t.co/ISlXLrjfhMMarch 31, 2022 See more

The trailer and the mod is so impressive it prompted Katsuhiro Harada, the current director and a producer of the Tekken series, to respond. The dev said on Twitter: "Um... Sure, Elden is a Bandai Namco-funded title, and I was the production general manager in charge of Elden, so it's not irrelevant... it's ridiculously well-made mod but plz stop it lol".

So now we know that this isn't an official crossover. However, it kind of should be, don't you think? Sorry Harada. The mod is just too good.