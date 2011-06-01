Edge site gets a redesign

Edge Online has received a brand spanking new redesign. It looks much prettier, and it's even got some interesting PC related features, too. Firstly there's Crytek's vision of the future of game engines , then there's a piece on the future of lighting tech , and why it's going to make a big difference to the way games will look in the next few years. For an insight into what it's like to work for Valve, and some pointers on how to get a job with them, check out the Get Into Games feature. You'll find Edge's other PC related features right here .