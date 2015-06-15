EA's Need for Speed reboot will hit the road in November

EA has announced that the rebooted Need for Speed, first announced in May, will be out on November 3.

The open-world game, described by EA as "the definitive Need for Speed experience," takes place in Ventura Bay, and will be roughly twice the size of Need for Speed: Rivals. It features five overlapping stories "built around real-world icons," and progression through the five requisites of racing mastery: Look good, go fast, drift hard, stay true to your crew, and stay away from the cops.

More info about what's coming is up at NeedForSpeed.com.