EA withdraws "Ghost" trademark filing

Electronic Arts has given up on its attempt to trademark the word “ghost,” which caused something of an uproar when it came to light in January.

EA wanted to trademark the word for its Ghost Games studio, the maker of the new Need for Speed game, while Ubisoft, publisher of the Ghost Recon games, not so spookily opposed the move. But in a filing dated February 24, EA formally withdrew the application, “without prejudice, with Opposer's [Ubisoft's] consent.”

As NeoGAF points out, the withdrawal filing only applies to serial number 86568854, for “Computer game software; Downloadable computer game software via a global computer network and wireless devices; Video game software.” A second application, under serial number 86568852, for “Entertainment services, namely, providing an on-line computer game; Provision of information relating to electronic computer games provided via the Internet,” remains in place but will presumably be withdrawn soon as well.

No specific reasons for the withdrawal of the application were given, but an EA rep indicated that the matter has been concluded to everyone's satisfaction. "We now have an agreement with Ubisoft to carry on with our respective trademarks," he said. "Nothing will change with respect to our use of the Ghost Games studio name."