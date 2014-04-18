Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends hitting PC this May, sadly without that missing E

A quick search for Dynasty Warriors in the PC Gamer archives turns up our old Crusader Kings II diaries , highlighting - in a lazily reductive and broad way, natch - some of the differences between PC and console gaming, between Omega Force and Tecmo Koei's slashy-gallopy approach to history, and Paradox's clicky-mappy one. Such broad comparisons will be a little more difficult to make with the news that Dynasty Warriors 8 is coming to PC this May. Sorry, that's Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends Complete Edition. Yes, they really did drop that E there.

This won't the first Dynasty Warriors title to appear on PC, of course, but it will be the first to appear on Steam - an act that, I suspect, will give its PC fanbase a sizeable shot in the arm. We know that it's coming to Steam because of the big Steam lego embedded in the following screenshot of a man with a nice hat holding a deadly pole.

There's no footage of the PC version out in the wild yet, but here's a trailer for Complete Edition on consoles. DW8XLCE will be out in May on PC - May 23rd, to be exact.