Rosario Dawson joins the cast of Dying Light 2

Actress Rosario Dawson is joining the cast of Dying Light 2. Dawson will play Lawan, a woman with a big kill list full of people who've wronged her. Check out the trailer above for a first look at Dawson's role in the game.

You may recognize Dawson from her recent role as the live-action Ahsoka Tano in Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, where she joined Pedro Pascal's titular bounty hunter to save a village and engaged in a pretty neat lightsaber vs. staff fight against the corrupt town leader. Dawson's version of the originally CG character struck enough of a chord with audiences that she's getting her own Disney Plus series in the future.

Dawson's other big roles include Sin City's Gail, a sex worker who leads her fellow women to kill local gangsters. She also appeared in multiple early Marvel Netflix shows, like Daredevil and Luke Cage.

Techland also delivered a closer look at the open world setting of Dying Light 2, including how the choices a player makes will help restore The City, and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the game's soundtrack. You can see today's presentation full in the video below. Dying Light 2 is currently expected to arrive on February 4, 2022.