Dungeons of Dredmor update to add "nastier" villains and more verbose monsters

Gaslamp Games, creators of recently released indie roguelike Dungeons of Dredmor , have detailed the expected contents of an upcoming update. It's a reassuringly long list of changes that deals with minor problems like blood spatter lag, and bigger problems with monsters that can't string two words together. Monsters will now have an "expanded vocabulary," and the evil Lord Dredmor himself will be made "nastier."
The complete list of what we can expect from the upcoming patch can be found below, and more information can be found on the official Gaslamp Games blog .
- FIXED: Game not correctly processing some right clicking mouse clicks.
- FIXED: Lag due to blood splatters.
- FIXED: Dual wielding was not working, in particular the last skill.
- FIXED: Shield bearer skills were not correctly granting passive attributes.
- FIXED: A number of screwed up achievements.
- FIXED: Warrior health (and other things) were not being calculated correctly.
- FIXED: Item duplication bug when hitting “0″
- FIXED: incorrect item values for Cybertronic Amulet
- FIXED: incorrect item values for Dark Orb
- FIXED: being able to save and quit the game after your death
- FIXED: nightmare curse not actually putting monsters to sleep (or correctly triggering the DOT)
- FIXED: SHIFT-Click mode, when turned on, doesn't correctly handle SHIFT-Clicking as regular clicking.
- FIXED: unliving walls do not become permanent blockers after saving and re-loading the game
- FIXED: stacked necronomiconomics penalties prevent the player from disabling his other buffs
- FIXED: right-clicking, off turn, causes left-clicking behaviours.
- FIXED: infinitely long Diggle health bars
- FIXED: monsters not dying when affected by buffs that reduce their HP (acid burn, etc.)
- FIXED: the Jingly Jangly Staff of Crystals now requires alchemy instead of smithing.
- FIXED: monsters who are stunned or asleep can no longer dodge, block, or counter-attack.
- FIXED: blank pedestal spawning in the Tomb of the Unknown Hero
- FIXED: some items becoming stackable after you put them in crafting tools.
- FIXED: potion stacking stops working after you save, reload, and put it in a craft tool.
- FIXED: vampirism causing haywire (or crit buffs); normal spellcasting NOT haywiring
- FIXED: bad text in wand, potions tutorials
- FIXED: KRONG text no longer mentions crafting skill
- FIXED: starting part of Monster Zoo music wasn't playing
- FIXED: This Translation Is All Wrong! wasn't clearing damage effects on weapons, causing massive damage stacks
- FIXED: a number of spells were not correctly applying blasting damage (Thor's Fulminaric Bolt, for instance.)
- FIXED: lockpicks now auto-loot. (Always.)
- FIXED: Vampires are no longer told to “eat food to regain health.” (Now they must dreeenk blaht.)
- FIXED: double “bad weapon” penalties.
- FIXED: a bunch of monster inheritance issues.
- FIXED: crash on fullscreen with OS X 10.7
- NERF: Using a wand now disables invisibility effects.
- NERF: The Obvious Fireball has been Nerfed more obviously than the last un-obvious Nerf.
- NERF: This Translation Is All Wrong! now enacts a Terrible Price. Also, we got to make another Marcus Brody joke.
- Monsters have an expanded vocabulary.
- The Bony Wand is now not quite as awful.
- Lord Dredmor is now nastier.
- Added craftable thrown weapons.
- Added slightly more informative vending machine tooltips.
- Game renders all text using UTF-8 internally, for the Japanese Translation teams. (Ganbatte!)
- Upped Pyrokinesis damage.
- Made acid traps marginally less deadly.
- Added some magic resistance to a skill line. We don't remember which one, you'll have to figure it out.
- Fixed zorkmid scaling drop rate.
- Changed graveyard text so people no longer think their scores are negative.
- Weapon and armour stats have been given some more love.
- Elven Ingot Grinder is now affected by alchemy, not smithing or tinkering
- Alchemists now start with an Ingot Grinder, giving them more rubbish than any other class.
- Heavy armour now reduces piercing damage (and thus might actually be useful.)
- Heavy armour now also reduces your nimbleness.
- Added a new annoyance to Floor 10.