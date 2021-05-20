Dungeons & Dragons had its 'best year ever' in 2020

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

Back in the 1980s, Dungeons & Dragons enjoyed a brief period of cultural relevance that saw it featured in the movie E.T., its own Saturday morning cartoon, and a moral panic. In a twist no science fiction writer saw coming D&D has enjoyed a return to popularity in recent years thanks to Critical Role, The Adventure Zone, Stranger Things, a new edition of the rules that doesn't suck, and a thriving fan art community whose influence probably isn't as recognized as it should be.

It's a trend that isn't slowing down, as publisher Wizards of the Coast has announced, declaring that 2020 was "the best year ever" for D&D. The tabletop RPG enjoyed its seventh consecutive year of growth, with sales up 33% year-over-year, more pre-orders for rules supplement Tasha's Cauldron of Everything than any previous book, and millions of downloads of the free material made available via the Stay at Home, Play at Home initiative.

D&D's plans for 2021 include the fast-paced co-op videogame Dark Alliance coming to PC on June 22, a set of Magic: The Gathering crossover cards on July 16, and a return of the D&D Live and D&D Celebration events. The latest supplement details gothic horror setting Ravenloft, and two more classic settings are scheduled to return (fingers crossed for Planescape).

Though it's probably a couple of years off, Wizards of the Coast also notes that, "a movie set in the Forgotten Realms starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith is in production."