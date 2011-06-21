Duke Nukem Forever sequel on the cards? "You will see future Duke IP" says Take Two boss

Take Two boss, Strauss Zelnick has told Forbes that the Duke is not dead, saying "we don't really talk about it in detail but you will see future Duke IP coming from this company."

The term "Duke IP" could mean anything from a sequel to Duke Nukem Forever to comic books or a film. "If we can take some of our intellectual property and bring it to another medium in an extraordinary high quality way, that delights consumers and represents an interesting commercial opportunity for us, we will," says Zelnick.

"We have certainly considered doing that with BioShock and with other titles. So far we haven't brought anything to market, but stay tuned."

Despite a very mixed critical reception, Duke Nukem Forever seems to have done well. Official sales data hasn't been released yet, but comment from Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford hints at a successful launch.

“With sales data, It seems like *customers* love Duke," tweets Pitchford ,"I guess sometimes we want greasy hamburgers instead of caviar…”

With this in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see another Duke Nukem game turning up at some point. For now Duke Nukem Forever fans have future DLC instalments to look forward to. For more on the Duke, check out our review , or head over to the Duke Nukem Forever site.