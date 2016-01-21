Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen 4K gallery

Pixel Boost is our weekly series devoted to the artistry of games, and the techniques required to run them at high resolutions. Gallery by screenshot artist Mary K.

Dragon's Dogma isn't a looker, but I'm hooked.

I'd been looking forward to this release since hearing the game was similar to Dark Souls, and had never played it on consoles. Right from the get-go it has that Souls feeling mixed with a bit of Dragon Age. And just like that, I'm addicted.

Dragon's Dogma has a huge exploration factor. There are vast expanses to discover and huge sprawling caves and ruins underground. That's where the atmosphere especially shines. Travelling through a new area with just your lantern and darkness all around recalled early gaming memories of playing Ultima Underworld with my brother. I'd practically hold my breath entering a new pitch dark area, and he'd try to make me jump at the tensest of moments.

Speaking of tense: this game is DARK. Nights hit a level of pitch black that is uncommon in much of gaming. Venturing out at night is a separate adventure in itself, with phantoms and tougher enemies only coming out after the sun has gone down.

Gameplay consists of your standard RPG fare, and you can have an adventuring party of what they call "Pawns." Getting into fights is a lot of fun, especially with larger enemies, where you can climb up on them to attack any weakspot, or just give 'em some whacks on the head for good measure. And the best part about doing this isn't necessarily the damage it does... sometimes it's to see the silly little jig these giant beasts will do to try to shake you and your buddies off!

Unlike the intricately designed worlds of the Souls games, Dragon's Dogma's vastness means the world feels downright empty. The scenery is dull. Running to a point on the map can be extremely tedious with your stamina depletion, and fighting the same mobs over and over on your way to somewhere? No thanks, I'll just run by all these ol' wolves for the third time. I'm not yet far enough to judge the story but I'm interested to see where it'll go.

For these shots I used the built-in "Share" mode which freezes the scene and is especially helpful for capturing action. It's not a real photomode and you are limited to rotating in a small arc around your character but it's better than nothing. In addition I used a mod to fly and arrange a better vantage point. Colors and contrast are tweaked with ReShade. Here's a great preset to help balance the look of the game: Subtle Cinematic. In a lot of shots I've used those settings as a base and added to it from there.

Click here to download a full archive of the screenshots above, at original resolution.