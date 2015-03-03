Dragon Age lead writer David Gaider moves on to something new

David Gaider, the lead writer on Dragon Age games from Origins to Inquisition—that is to say, all of them—has announced that he's leaving the series to work on a new BioWare project.

"So a bit of news: I have decided leave Dragon Age and move onto a new, upcoming BioWare project (which I can't discuss)," Gaider tweeted earlier this afternoon. "While it's hard to leave Dragon Age behind, 10 years is a long time to work on any one project. I decided it was time for something new."

Dragon Age wasn't Gaider's only contribution to the BioWare oeuvre. He also served as the lead writer on the Neverwinter Nights expansions Shadows of Undrentide and Hordes of the Underdark, and worked as a designer on Baldur's Gate 2: Shadows of Amn and the Throne of Bhaal expansion, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Taking his place at the helm will be BioWare veteran Patrick Weekes, who's no slouch in the fiction-crafting department either: He has writing credits on all the Mass Effect games and expansions, as well as Dragon Age: Inquisition. "I'm honored to be continuing the Dragon Age story that @davidgaider set in motion, and I look forward to adding a lot of sexy unicorns now," Weekes tweeted.

Neither Gaider nor BioWare have offered any hint as to what this mysterious new project might be, but given that he's made the announcement about the move, I'd expect something to be revealed fairly soon. We'll keep you posted.