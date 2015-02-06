Dragon Age: Inquisition wins Game of the Year at DICE awards

- Game of the Year – Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Action Game of the Year – Destiny
- Adventure Game of the Year – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Role-Playing/Massively Multiplayer Game of the Year – Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Sports Game of the Year – FIFA 15
- Racing Game of the Year – Mario Kart 8
- Fighting Game of the Year – Super Smash Bros.
- Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
- Family Game of the Year – LittleBigPlanet 3
- Handheld Game of the Year – Super Smash Bros.
- Mobile Game of the Year – Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft
- DICE Sprite Award – Transistor
- Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay – Destiny
- Outstanding Innovation in Gaming – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Achievement In Original Music Composition – Destiny
- Outstanding Achievement In Sound Design – Destiny
- Outstanding Achievement In Story – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Achievement In Character – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Technical Achievement – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Achievement In Animation – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Achievement In Art Direction – Monument Valley
- Outstanding Achievement In Gameplay Design – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Outstanding Achievement In Game Direction – Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
