Dragon Age 2's Cassandra Pentaghast will be a returning character in Dragon Age: Inquisition, and, from the sounds of this trailer, will be only slightly less all up in Varric's face. The video stars voice actor Miranda Raison, who explains how the companion character has grown and changed in the time between the two games.

Dragon Age: Inquisition isn't far off now—arriving on 18 November in the USA and 21 November in Europe. For more, here's Evan's hands-on impressions from back in August.