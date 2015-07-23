Dragon Age composer Inon Zur has a new "game inspired" album on the way

Composer Inon Zur has worked in film and television, but the bulk of his repertoire is in videogames, with notable credits including Baldur's Gate 2, Icewind Dale 2, Fallout 3 and New Vegas, Dragon Age, and the upcoming Sword Coast Legends. On July 30 he's releasing a new standalone album called Age of Sirens, a compilation of previously-unreleased tracks inspired by, but ultimately not used in, other projects he was working on at the same time.

Age of Sirens contains 18 tracks, with vocals provided by Aeralie Brighton, who sang on the outstanding Ori and the Blind Forest soundtrack, and Aubrey Ashburn, who worked with Zur on soundtracks for Dragon Age, Rift, Ace Combat: Joint Assault, and the Lord of the Rings: War in the North. The songs were inspired by games including Fallout: New Vegas, Crysis 2, Avatar, and Everquest, as well as a couple of unnamed post-apocalyptic titles (one of which was canceled), the Forgotten Realms setting, and a "historical adventure."

"Sirens is a collection for fans of my past works,” Zur said. "You may recognize some of the worlds they were written for, but these tracks have not been previously released."

Age of Sirens will be released on iTunes on July 30, and will set you back a tenner. Sword Coast Legends, since we brought it up earlier, will be out on September 8.