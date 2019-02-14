Popular

Dragon Age characters' dream dates, according to the series' former lead writer

Zevran's involves treats and murder, naturally.

With Blights, civil wars and massive holes in the sky, there's not much time for Dragon Age characters to go on proper dates, but in the spirit of Valentine's Day, former BioWare writer David Gaider has shared his characters' dream dates, most of which are lovely and wholesome. Even Zevran's! Kinda. 

Alistair remains my favourite Dragon Age buddy. He's a dumb goof, even if he becomes King, and very much an outlier among a roster filled with ambitious, cunning, magical folk. He's just some guy. His dream date is also very sweet, and there's nothing lame about bowling. 

It's a travesty that 'apologises with sex' wasn't one of Zevran's special abilities in Origins. I also have a feeling that murder is the natural conclusion of a mandolin performance. 

Varric's terrible novels and Cassandra's obsession with them is one of my favourite parts of Inquisition, so a theatrical performance sounds like a perfect date. Also, every fantasy RPG should have a play-related quest—they're always great. 

Check out Gaider's Twitter for the rest of them. A new Dragon Age is in the works, too, but so far we've only got a teaser from the Game Awards to go on. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
