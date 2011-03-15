Dragon Age 2 access returned to banned forumite

We recently mentioned the case of a forumite who found himself unable to log in and activate his copy of Dragon Age 2, after he was banned from Bioware's forums for asking them "have you sold your soul to the EA devil?"

EA have since made an official response to the story, and it's good news. The forum user gets his game back. "EA strictly enforces the code of conduct at Social.BioWare.com. If a player violates the rules by using profanity, they will be temporarily banned. Unfortunately, there was an error in the system that accidentally suspended a user's entire account. Immediately upon learning of the glitch, EA took steps to restore the user's macro account and apologized for the inconvenience."