Door-kicking co-op shooter RICO out now

"Kick doors, shoot bad guys" is almost everything you need to know about RICO, a co-op cop shooter that came out this week.

You take on procedurally-generated, nine-stage "cases", and you have 24 hours to complete each one. Kick in the door in, trigger slow motion, and clear a room full of thugs, defusing some bombs while you're at it. It has roguelike elements, in that when your health runs out, the case is over—but you can recover HP and buy new gear between stages. The more you play, the better the weapons you'll unlock.

As well as the procedurally-generated missions, which should ensure you never see the same exact room twice, you can take on daily challenge cases, climbing up the leaderboards.

It's designed for co-op, both online and local, but you can play it solo if you want, and you'll get extra bullet time to make it easier.

The early Steam reviews are promising, with 84% of players giving it a positive rating. The AI sounds pretty simple, and don't expect the levels to be inspiring, but it could be some brainless co-op fun. It costs $18/£16.19 on Steam and the Humble Store, which includes a 10% launch discount.

Thanks, RPS.