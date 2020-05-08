Doom Eternal story DLC teased with two screenshots

(Image credit: id Software)

You enjoyed Doom Eternal? Oh, OK, maybe not the Marauder then. But you'd be up for more old-school demon-slaying? Good, great even, as id Software has teased its "first upcoming campaign DLC" with two screenshots over on Twitter.

Enhance. These are some evocative sci-fi images, although it's hard to picture them as screenshots, as I don't see Doomguy there holding a big ol' gun.

Enhance. This second setting looks like an offshore oil rig, almost certainly stuffed with demons, probably not with a branch of Krusty Burger, like in that episode of The Simpsons.

But great scenery was kind of a given. What's less clear is whether there'll be great music, as due to a complicated spat, Doom Eternal's composer Mick Gordon won't be returning for the game's story DLC. There are two bits of campaign DLC coming to Eternal, but this is the first glimpse we've seen of either expansion.

Are you looking forward to it? If you're still undecided, you might want to read our review. And if you're stuck, or hoping to hoover up every last secret, you'll find links to our various guides there as well.