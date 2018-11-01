Doom 2 mod Total Chaos is a remarkable survival horror total conversion

Total Chaos is a Doom 2 mod that runs on the GZDoom source port. It drops you into coal mining country on a spooky island where everything is definitely fine and monster-free.

It looks incredible, and shows how far modders can stretch GZDoom. We covered the early screenshots and videos years ago, but it's finally out, and should be the perfect post-Halloween treat if you have Doom 2, GZDoom and 2.59 GB of space on your hard drive.

The mod features six chapters, eight enemy types and a bunch of guns. Ammo is hard to come by, however. According to the mod's creator "you will mostly be relying on tireirons, pickaxes, shivs, and garden tools" to bludgeon enemies to death. You can craft them and upgrade them throughout the campaign.

If you want to give it a go, you can download the files from ModDB. While you're waiting, why not check out our collection of some of the weirdest Doom mods ever.