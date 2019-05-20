Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is a VR adventure coming in September

Doctor Who is getting the adventure game treatment for some of the best VR headsets this September, letting you flail around with a sonic screwdriver while trying to stop a virus from mucking up reality.

So far, Jodie Whittaker's Doctor has avoided run-ins with her old rogues' gallery, but Daleks, Weeping Angels and other old pals will be making an appearance in The Edge of Time. They just can't help themselves. A few new monsters will also be popping up, however, with the Tardis jumping around to new places, as well as worlds from the show.

The Doctor's after some time crystals to repair the time damage made by the time virus, and if this all sounds familiar it's because this is a show that's been going on for 55 years. I don't think I've played a single Doctor Who game, but with a long wait for the new series, I might succumb.

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time is due out in September on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.