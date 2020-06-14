Divinity: Original Sin 2 just got new quests, new loot, and a new boss

For about a year now, Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been getting free add-ons called "Gift Bags" which contain new stuff like additional character customization options and toggleable rule changes (eg, the ability to regain Source Points with a bedroll).

The latest Gift Bag, called The Four Relics Of Rivellon, is a bit different: It actually contains new quests and items. Announced during day two of the Guerrilla Collective's summer gaming shows, it's available now and adds "new quests in search of four ancient armour sets imbued with magical properties." There's a new Undead Dragon boss, too.

Like the other Gift Bags, The Four Relics Of Rivellon is a free update, and it also comes with a big list of bug fixes. As if you needed another reason to play or replay our 2017 GOTY, here one is.

When not adding stuff to one of my all-time favorite RPGs, Larian is currently building Baldur's Gate 3.