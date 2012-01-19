Disturbance in the Force: SWTOR patch 1.1 draws fire for PVP exploit

MMOs are lumbering, unwieldy beasts, and it's not uncommon for rather large bugs to hitch a ride on their underbellies - even after delays. Such is the case with SWTOR's first major patch, Rise of the Rakghouls. The Rakghouls did, indeed, rise, but they brought with them a number of glitches - foremost among them a turret farming/spawn camping PVP exploit in Ilum. Currently, there's a more-than-100-page comment thread raging on SWTOR's official forums , to which BioWare has issued the following:

"We are currently working on an official response to these issues and we will be posting it soon. Please understand that these issues require some time to investigate and we are making sure that we provide you all with the most updated information in our official response."

So then, patience, Padawans. Unless you're on the Dark Side. Then you can, I don't know, break stuff or something.