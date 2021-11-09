Discord teases NFT integration and people are pissed

Discord, the hugely popular community chat app, might be preparing to release features that support users who purchase and own NFTs with various cryptocurrencies, according to a Twitter post by its CEO and founder Jason Citron, and a now-finished survey from earlier this year.

The survey (now closed), which was reportedly sent to various Discord users as early as August, asked them about their familiarity with NFTs, DeFi (decentralized finance), and Web3 (a term to describe a totally decentralized internet). The survey resurfaced on Twitter this week, sparking controversy over whether or not Discord plans to integrate cryptocurrency and NFTs into its platform, much like Reddit and Twitter have already done.

Seemingly unrelated to the survey's recirculation, CEO and founder Jason Citron tweeted a screenshot that showed an unreleased Discord integration for two cryptocurrency wallet apps. Citron was replying to another user who posted an article that proposes Discord as a valuable place for cryptocurrency and NFTs. Citron's image suggests Discord will soon allow users to link their accounts with Ethereum wallet app MetaMask and general cryptocurrency wallet app WalletConnect.

When asked for comment, a Discord spokesperson told us "We're always exploring and hacking away at things we think will improve Discord for all the communities we serve."

Honestly if the Discord NFT shit pisses you off, cancel your nitro immediately and select other - cite the CEO's tweet about it as your reasoning why. A loud, immediately public drop in revenue is the only thing that will change it at this point.November 9, 2021 See more

Users on the Discord subreddit as well as many people on Twitter responded strongly to the news. Recent top posts on the Discord subreddit are critical of the speculative status of NFTs and their environmental impact. One popular post addresses Discord developers directly and asks them to not support NFTs. Other Reddit posts and tweets ask users to cancel their Discord Nitro subscriptions or request a refund.

There's been a huge influx of controversial NFT and cryptocurrency-related projects in the last year. Massive companies like McDonalds have joined the quickly-expanding fad. In gaming, blockchain, or "play-to-earn" games, where players will be able to purchase, earn, and sell unique items that they own, are on the rise. Recently, a cryptocurrency inspired by Squid Game promised access to an online game based on the Netflix show. After initially surging in popularity, its anonymous owners vanished with $3.38 million.

In response to the number of blockchain games sprouting up everywhere, Steam announced it will not allow them on its platform. Epic, on the other hand, said it will.