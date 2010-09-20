Digital downloads more popular than boxed sales in US

American analysts NPD have released a report showing that digital sales for PC games have outstripped retail for the first half of 2010.

As reported by MCV , Steam holds the lion's share of digital downloads, with Direct2Drive, EA.com, WorldofWarcraft.com and Blizzard.com pulling up the rear. According to NPD there were three million more digital downloads than boxed copies sold in the first half of the year, with 8.2 million PC games being sold in shops. Digital downloads seem to be cheaper, too, with boxed copies still accounting for 57% of total revenue.

I dimly remember a time, long ago, when I used to buy games in shops. There were other people there, and loud music, and rows and rows of games, and I could never find what I wanted. A part of me slightly misses those big old boxes with their hefty, impenetrable manuals. But what about you? Do you buy your games at retail, or online? Let us know in the comments.