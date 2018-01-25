DICE hints at imminent progression changes for Star Wars Battlefront 2

DICE is working on a revamped progression system, it confirmed today in a blogpost. While the studio has made several small changes to the way progress and in-game currencies are accrued, this will be a more sweeping update which will "address many of the things we've seen players asking for".

It's anyone's guess when this update will roll out, though. The post explains that details about these changes will be published in March, but whether the update will follow shortly after it unclear.

Whatever the case, there are other changes and additions happening in the meantime. February will usher in a new Jetpack Cargo game mode. " Two teams of eight players equipped with jet packs compete in Jetpack Cargo, a frantic, fast-paced way to play," reads the description, adding that the mode will only be available for a limited time.

Elsewhere, a new competitive Season will launch "soon" (ie, there's no launch window at present), and DICE writes that it has "learned a lot from the first season of content for [Battlefront 2]."

While we don't know anything about the forthcoming progression changes, it'll be interesting to see whether it implements any of the now removed premium currencies. EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said in December that the company may opt never to bring them back.