DICE details three new Star Wars: Battlefront game modes

Anticipation for Star Wars: Battlefront has only increased since the beta has allowed us to murder Darth Vader over and over again. The game modes we've played so far are pretty stock standard affairs, so it's nice to see a bit of variety in the three new modes DICE announced today. One of these is Hero Hunt (pictured above), a 7v1 mode which tasks the group to kill a lone ranger. Whoever takes the kill has a turn at being the lone ranger.

Meanwhile, Cargo is Battlefront's obligatory stand-in for Capture the Flag, tasking Rebels and Imperials with capturing and returning cargo from the opposing teams. The 6v6 mode is a bit different though, as either team can capture cargo even if theirs is out in the wilderness. According to DICE, "this creates a tug of war experience where you simply need to collect as much cargo as possible".

Lastly is Droid Run, which is another point capture mode but with a bit of a twist. Instead of static points, players need to capture GNK Droids and hold them for as long as possible to rack up points. The 6v6 mode won't have vehicles, but it will have weapon pick-ups and, you know, droids.

That takes the full mode count up to nine at launch. It's been a big week for Battlefront: in addition to the beta (which is still going, by the way), DICE announced a season pass yesterday which will cost a whopping $50. If you've not had the chance to try it, here's Sam Roberts' impressions. The Star Wars: Battlefront release date is November 17.