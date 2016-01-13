DICE Awards nominees lead by The Witcher 3 (almost)

The DICE (Design, Innovate, Communicate, Entertain) Awards have rumbled round once again. We've already heard that Hideo Kojima will be inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame on the night of February 18, and now we know the games up for prizes alongside him.

PC competitors for Game of the Year are Fallout 4, Ori and the Blind Forest, and The Witcher 3. Rise of the Tomb Raider is on the list too, but as I can't judge its chops as a PC game yet, and given that renowned PC classic Batman: Arkham Knight is up for Adventure Game of the Year, I'll pretend otherwise.

The Witcher 3 just barely trails Rise of the Tomb Raider for total nominations—eight, including Outstanding Achievement in Character and in Story—but is joined by smaller standouts like Undertale and Life is Strange. You can read the full (massive) list of nominations here.

Correction: We originally reported that The Witcher 3 and Rise of the Tomb Raider both brought in eight nominations, but Tomb Raider actually leads with nine.