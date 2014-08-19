Diablo II can be revisited in Minecraft, finally

In Minecraft it's never a matter of 'if' but 'when'. One day every conceivable location will be recorded in-game, but you can strike Diablo II off the list because D2jsp forum member laztheripper has finally applied themselves to the task . No doubt there were whole online communities out there baying for this.

It appears the maps are not available to download, though the lengthy gallery below should give you an idea of how accurate the recreations are. If you're in the mood for some impressive Minecraft creations which can be downloaded, then look no further than the recent Head into the Clouds competition, or even this huge battle mech . Because if there's one thing lacking in Minecraft, it's robot violence.

Thanks Kotaku .