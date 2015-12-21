Diablo 3 video previews patch 2.4 loot

Last week we reported that Diablo 3's patch 2.4 would bring with it a new zone for Adventure mode: Greyhollow Island. This being Diablo and all, new challenges mean new loot. Fountains of the stuff. Blizzard's follow-up blog post has unveiled some of the fifty legendary items and powers that will be arriving with 2.4.

As ever, there's a great big disclaimer saying that this is test realm footage and therefore likely to change, but as this season goes live January 15 (5:00pm PST, CET or KST, depending on where you live), I wouldn't expect a drastic departure from what's on display. You can find the latest set of PTR patch notes here.