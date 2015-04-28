Diablo 3 player reaches level 70 in a minute

Want to coop with your Level 70 mates but lack a similarly levelled Diablo 3 character? Never mind, because as the above video demonstrates, it's actually possible to reach level 70 in a single minute.

While most power levelling expeditions tend to last an hour or more, Twitch streamer Datmodz stands around in a high level dungeon while his mates rake in the XP, tapping a variety of buffs and equipping a couple of different rings in order to expedite the process. It's pretty funny if you're into Diablo, but if you're not, you may appreciate the pretty colours.

