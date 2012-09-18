Diablo 3 Monster Power mode to give players "a lot more control over the difficulty of the game"

Monster Power mode was teased in a recent Diablo 3 blog post detailing planned changes to be included in the upcoming 1.05 patch. Blizzard have likened it to Diablo 2's "players 8" setting, which would set monster difficulty to match eight players even if there were only one or two warriors present. The results? More loot, more experience, and a greater challenge. Blizzard have been talking to IGN about Monster Power, Inferno Machine, and where the long awaited PvP mode is at.

"The goal of the system is to allow players set a monster power level, and the higher they set the level the bigger the bonuses they'll get to magic find, experience and loot drops -- but the harder the game will be," game director Jay Wilson told IGN. "It's a system we've put in to allow players to have a lot more control over the difficulty of the game."

Designer Wyatt Cheng identifies the two player groups that Blizzard are aiming to please with 1.05. "As the game's been out for awhile now, we're finding players are stratifying into different audiences. You've got your player who has 1,000 hours played on their character, they have absolutely amazing gear, and they need more of a challenge. And then you have somebody else who just hit 60 last week for the first time because they've been playing for one or two hours a week since it came out and they've been having a blast but they're just rolling into Inferno now.

"They don't like to use the auction house, they don't read the internet -- so what does the experience need to be like for that person? Monster Power definitely gives us a bit of room to try and simultaneously hit both types of players and everybody in between."

Monster Power can be used on all difficulty settings, so characters of any level looking for more of a challenge can activate Monster Power and start reaping the rewards.

1.05 will also add something new exclusively for top tier players called the Inferno Machine. "At level 60 players can find various objects to put together a device that will allow them to fight more powerful bosses hidden throughout the game," Jay Wilson explains. He doesn't say more for fear of spoiling the surprise, but IGN suggest that a unique legendary ring can be won for completing the challenge.

Diablo 3 will also get a player vs. player mode at some point, though Wilson suggests that it's still some way off, mentioning that Blizzard planned to get it out this year, but want to make sure it's up to standard before release. It'll be done "when it's done," he says.