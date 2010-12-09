Devs explain Dragon Age 2 changes in video diary

A new developer diary for Dragon Age 2 delves into the origins of the new ideas behind the game. We get to see clips of an initial animation the team put together to test ideas for the game, and the developers themselves give us some insight into the reasons behind the changes they're making for the sequel. The video is embedded below.

For more on the game, head over to the official Dragon Age 2 site. Alternatively, check out our preview , and our first look at the Rogue pirate captain Isabella . The game's due out on March 8th 2011 in the US and March 11th in Europe.

