You won't have to kill bosses in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

I didn't do a full ghost run of Deus Ex: Human Revolution because some of the people in that game really deserved killing. Even if I had, it wouldn't have been a proper, no deaths playthrough. The game's Pacifist achievement reveals the problem: "Complete Deus Ex: Human Revolution without anyone dying by your hand. (Boss fights do not count.)" Yes they do! It's still a murder!

For Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, things will be different. You'll be able to complete the entire game without killing a soul, even the bosses.

Here's executive game director Jean-François Dugas giving confirmation:

Human Revolution's Missing Link DLC already gave us a boss we could subdue rather than kill. That boss fight was created in-house by Eidos Montreal, rather than being outsourced like the battles in the game proper. Hopefully, Mankind Divided will get the same sort of treatment by the game's primary developers.

