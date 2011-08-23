Deus Ex: Human Revolution trailer celebrates launch, questions Jensen's humanity

[bcvideo id="1124360261001"]

The launch trailer for Deus Ex: Human Revolution is here! Which means Deus Ex: Human Revolution is very nearly out, in North America, anyway. Europeans and Australians have a few more painstaking days to wait before it unlocks.

The launch trailer, seen on CVG , is infused with the golden, cyberpunk glow we've seen from all of the Human Revolution videos. Watch, and be excited, or if your copy of the game has unlocked already, don't watch, just play. Read the PC Gamer verdict in our Deus Ex: Human Revolution review .