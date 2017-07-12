Popular

Details on Destiny 2’s Sentinel Titan suggest it might be the most versatile class

Our favorite big purple bubble bro takes a bow.

As detailed in another video from IGN’s month of Destiny 2 reveals, the new Sentinel Titan subclass just might be the series’ most versatile yet. Their super ability grants a Void-infused shield which can be used to deflect attacks, as a melee basher, and tossed Captain America-style where it’ll pinball between a group of enemies. 

The Sentinel class, which replaces the Defender from Destiny 1, is described as an “aggressive support” in the video, which likely indicates the shield throw won’t be a particularly big damage dealer, but a nice way to manage crowds. Ideally, they’ll toss a shield into a busy room, stunning mobs and roughing them up a bit before the whole fireteam moves in to mop up. 

Note that, as revealed in our interview with director Luke Smith, the Sentinel can still choose to pop Ward of Dawn—which is a big bubble shield—by holding down the super button instead. We still don’t know whether or not the Ward of Dawn will have interchangeable defensive and offensive buffs, if any at all. It certainly looks bigger though, and you'll also be able to tell how much health it has left more easily now, thanks to visible deterioration effects. 

We also know roaming supers like the Sentinel’s will now leave glowing footprints behind, a nice layer of feedback for PvP players. Initially, I was worried changes to Destiny 2’s subclass trees would limit the available playstyles, but with more expressive subclasses like the Sentinel, I’m feeling a bit better. I still want to know more about the Voidwalker Warlock though—that homing Nova Bomb looks awesome. Hopefully, every subclass is as fully featured and adaptable. 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
